Clocks 'fall back' one hour this weekend as daylight saving ends

Daylight saving time (DST) ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5, which means you'll need to set your clocks back (“fall back”) one hour before going to bed Saturday night.

Daylight saving time is the practice of advancing clocks during summer months so that evening daylight lasts longer. Typically, regions that use daylight saving time adjust clocks forward one hour close to the start of spring and adjust them backward in the autumn to standard time.

The main purpose of daylight saving time for most countries is to make better use of daylight and to conserve energy.

George Hudson proposed the idea of daylight saving in 1895. The German Empire and Austria-Hungary organized the first nationwide implementation of DST, starting on April 30, 1916.

Today, daylight saving time is used in over 70 countries worldwide and affects over 1 billion people every year. The beginning and end dates vary from one country to another.

