Opioid Frontlines: The investigation begins

On the heels of President Donald Trump declaring the opioid epidemic in America a national emergency, local agencies received a boost to help save lives on the ground in Chatham County.

Police officers across the county were outfitted with kits of potentially life-saving Narcan - the drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

An officer with the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department saved a pregnant woman's life on Sept. 29 after administering an opioid antidote during an apparent overdose.

Sgt. Alycia McLemore arrived at a motel on Stephenson Avenue a little after midnight. When she arrived, she found a 35-year-old woman, who was visibly pregnant, lying on the ground.

The woman was unresponsive and the officer quickly used her department-issued Narcan nasal spray. The woman immediately began to experience deeper breaths and regained consciousness.

WTOC's Sean Evans is speaking with first responders, from fire fighters and EMT's to police, about the dangers they face while responding to overdose calls.

Agencies nation-wide are constantly having to update training and response methods, especially as potentially lethal Fentanyl and Carfentanil get mixed into other drugs like heroin and even marijuana.

Tune in this Thursday at 6 for our Opioid Frontline investigation.

