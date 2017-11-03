Gulfstream donates $2,000,000 to United Way fundraising campaign

The United Way of the Coastal Empire received a big boost in their 2017 campaign fundraiser on Friday morning.

Officials from the Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation met with United Way President and CEO Gregg Schroeder and Campaign Chairman Dr. Todd Cellini to present a check for $2,000,000. The group's fundraising goal for 2017 was $8,251,841. The United Way already raised 50% of their fundraising goal; Gulfstream's donation has brought the organization 25% closer to their goal.

Schroeder was thankful for the donation, saying that the gift from Gulfstream would go on to help thousands of people.

"Maybe it's helping younger kids with an early learning program, also going all the way to helping senior citizens with a Meals on Wheels program," said Schroeder. "The Gulfstream folks that give us this money don't necessarily know the individual's faces, or the families and who they are, but they do it from the goodness of their heart to help people in our community."

The fundraising campaign will continue until through November 13th. If you'd like to donate to the campaign, click here.

