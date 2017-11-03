Man sentenced to life in prison for Sept. 2016 armed robbery in Tatemville

Antwan Drayton - one of two men charged with the September 2016 robbery of Dominique Powell – has been found guilty on all counts.

Drayton is charged with aggravated assault and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

He has been sentenced to life plus five years.

The men accused of committing the armed robbery in the Tatemville neighborhood on Sept. 7, 2016, are Drayton and Arthur Newton. Newton is said to be a top Bloods Gang member. That state argued that Drayton set up his own cousin, Dominque Powell, for the armed robbery, calling him to arrange a meeting the night of Sept. 7.

Arthur Newton was also there. Prosecutors pointed to phone records on Drayton's phone less than an hour before the meeting, referencing a “hit”, which a detective testified the week was gang lingo for the armed robbery.

Drayton and Newton are accused of stealing Powell's wallet, cell phone, and a gun from him that night.

A week after the incident, investigators say Newton ordered Powell's murder from jail to keep him from testifying against them in the armed robbery. The state played a recording of a phone call where Newton could be heard saying, “if there ain't no victim, there ain't no case.”

Drayton was only on trial for the armed robbery and has not been connected to Powell's murder.

The man said to be a top Bloods Gang member, Arthur Newton, is one of four defendants in a death penalty case involving the hit on Dominque Powell.

