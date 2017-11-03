Chatham County Commission approves funding for new stadium

Chatham County athletes will finally have a new stadium to enjoy after commissioners approved funding for a new stadium on Friday.

Crews knock down Memorial Stadium in December as they work to begin building a new stadium. The project will cost a little more than $12 million. It will be completely finished by the early part of 2019.

The Parks and Recreation director says football games will still be played there next year. There will still be a little bit of construction for a community center. They will also play soccer and lacrosse games here. The goal is to host sporting events like soccer, lacrosse, and even concerts.

"I'm elated because it's just old, crumbling, you have the little crumbling things coming down from underneath," mused Steve Proper, Director of Parks and Recreation. "It is structurally sound, but it doesn't look good, and it doesn't look good when these other schools come from outside the county to come play our schools."

Proper also says that the new stadium will have a state of the art light and sound system.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.