Grand opening held for new Parker's at Dean Forest Road, I-16

The grand opening of a new Parker's at the intersection of Dean Forest Road and I-16 was held Friday.

This will be the 50th Parkers to open. The store has many different food services you can choose from. They serve breakfast, lunch, and not to mention, their hot fresh coffee. The owner, Greg Parker, says he hopes to see more customers come in as the area continues to develop.

"We think we're at a very important spot because we're going to have access to people living in Southbridge, we're going to have access to all the people on I-16, and all the people on Dean Forest Road, and eventually something great is going to happen to this mega-site and we're right here at the entrance to the mega-site, so we're excited. We think it's going to be one of our best stores," Parker said.

Parker says they will also have eight new fueling stations.

