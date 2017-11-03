Savannah Christian Raiders receive championship rings

A Savannah baseball team is celebrating big after winning the state title in May.

The parade route was just through the school for the Savannah Christian baseball team, but what was waiting for the team after the parade is what everyone went for.

The Raiders finally got their championship rings after winning the GHSA State Baseball title this past summer. The school held a celebratory ceremony for the team Friday afternoon, and the players and coaches got their first chance to see the rewards of their victory.

Several players returned to the school from college to be a part of the ceremony. The Raiders say the championship bling is even better than they could have imagined.

"I got chills. It's way bigger and better than I thought it would be," said Zack Brockman, Savannah Christian RHP/INF.

"It's real now. It's real. The guys got to put the ring on. They've been wanting their rings, to see what it looks like. They know how hard they worked for it," said Head Coach, Carl Carter, Savannah Christian.

The Raiders beat Tattnall Square in thrilling fashion in the State Championship series at Grayson Stadium in May. It was the program's first-ever state title.

