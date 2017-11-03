Chief announcement coming soon for new CCPD

In the next few weeks, Chatham County leaders will make major decisions about public safety in the county. The county manager will name a new chief as well as two assistant chiefs. As early as next month, you may start seeing Chatham County police cars out on the streets training.

You'll see more in January before the department is fully operational in February.

Friday, Chatham County commissioners approved spending more than $130,000 on new bulletproof vests and guns. The county manager said interest is growing in the new department as next February gets closer.

"It seems as we move through this and they see more permanency to the process, they're applying, so that is increasing at a high rate,” said county manager Lee Smith.

The transition team is reviewing between 120 and 150 patrol officer applications. They hope to hire between 60 and 80. The starting salaries, benefits package, and a $2,000 signing bonus appear to be working.

"We do not want to get in a bidding war with anyone, but we also want the pay to be a wage that is applicable to the job they do and will do,” said Smith.

Smith said a lot is being made of the de-merger, but they do still plan to work with surrounding municipalities to make sure the police coverage is the same for everyone. They're also discussing setting up joint SWAT teams and bomb squads with Effingham, Chatham, Liberty, and Bryan County agencies.

The goal is to provide county residents with what they're asking for in a police force.

"They want to know their officers, they want better response time, and we're going to do that," said Smith.

The county manager said he continues to negotiate the amount of money the county owes the city for police services for this year and last year. He hopes to end those negotiations by the end of the year.

