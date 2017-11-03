Good News: New firetruck dedication

Bryan County proudly unveiled two recently purchased firetrucks Friday afternoon that will be used by the Emergency Services Department.

County officials say upgraded trucks were necessary to ensure safety requirements were met and to prevent mechanical issues from occurring. The purchase was made with funds generated by Bryan County's Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.

"They are way better than our units because our units were getting up to 200-300,000 miles on them. These are mechanically safer and sounder and more reliable than our units that we had in service," said Freddy Howell, Bryan County Emergency Services, Director.

The county's oldest fire engine dated back to the 1980s. The new engines hold 1,000 gallons of water each and have pumps that dispense 1,250 gallons per minute.

