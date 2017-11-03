Savannah considering new ways to fund fire department to remedy 2018 shortfall

Antwan Drayton - one of two men charged with the September 2016 robbery of Dominique Powell – has been found guilty on all counts.More >>
Antwan Drayton - one of two men charged with the September 2016 robbery of Dominique Powell – has been found guilty on all counts.More >>
In the next few weeks, Chatham County leaders will make major decisions about public safety in the county. The county manager will name a new chief as well as two assistant chiefs.More >>
Voters in Statesboro will go to the polls Tuesday to decide who will be mayor for the next four years.More >>
Billboard chart-topping band 'Fitz and the Tantrums' is set to perform at the finish line of Savannah's annual Rock 'N' Roll Marathon this year.More >>
Savannah-Chatham Metro Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting at a Largo Drive business that killed one and injured another, Thursday afternoon.More >>