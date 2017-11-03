Savannah considering new ways to fund fire department to remedy 2018 shortfall

The Savannah Fire Department has a $31.8 million budget for 2018. (Source: Savannah Fire)

The city of Savannah will begin mulling over new funding options next week because the preliminary 2018 budget has a $10 million revenue shortfall.

One of the city departments being reevaluated is the Savannah Fire Department. The council is seeking alternative ways to pay for the department's $31.8 million budget.

The city council will hold a special meeting on Tuesday at 3 p.m. to discuss budgetary issues and the fire department.

Budget hearings are set to be held in the next few weeks.

