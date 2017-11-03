Savannah considering new ways to fund fire department to remedy - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Savannah considering new ways to fund fire department to remedy 2018 shortfall

The city of Savannah will begin mulling over new funding options next week because the preliminary 2018 budget has a $10 million revenue shortfall. 

One of the city departments being reevaluated is the Savannah Fire Department. The council is seeking alternative ways to pay for the department's $31.8 million budget. 

The city council will hold a special meeting on Tuesday at 3 p.m. to discuss budgetary issues and the fire department. 

Budget hearings are set to be held in the next few weeks. 

