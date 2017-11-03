Metter Police Chief relieved of duties - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Metter Police Chief relieved of duties

METTER, GA (WTOC) -

City of Metter Police Chief Mack Seckinger has been relieved of his duties. 

Captain Rob Shore is now the acting chief. 

