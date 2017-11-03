Bluffton man, woman arrested following August burglary

Beaufort County investigators arrested a man and a woman Friday after linking them to crimes that took place back in August.More >>
Beaufort County investigators arrested a man and a woman Friday after linking them to crimes that took place back in August.More >>
City of Metter Police Chief Mack Seckinger has been relieved of his duties.More >>
City of Metter Police Chief Mack Seckinger has been relieved of his duties.More >>
Antwan Drayton - one of two men charged with the September 2016 robbery of Dominique Powell – has been found guilty on all counts.More >>
Antwan Drayton - one of two men charged with the September 2016 robbery of Dominique Powell – has been found guilty on all counts.More >>
In the next few weeks, Chatham County leaders will make major decisions about public safety in the county. The county manager will name a new chief as well as two assistant chiefs.More >>
In the next few weeks, Chatham County leaders will make major decisions about public safety in the county. The county manager will name a new chief as well as two assistant chiefs.More >>
Voters in Statesboro will go to the polls Tuesday to decide who will be mayor for the next four years.More >>
Voters in Statesboro will go to the polls Tuesday to decide who will be mayor for the next four years.More >>