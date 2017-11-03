Bluffton man, woman arrested following August burglary

Beaufort County investigators arrested a man and a woman Friday after linking them to crimes that took place back in August.

Deputies responded to a burglary call at a home on May River Road in the early morning hours of Aug. 5. They processed the home for forensic evidence, including DNA. Jewelry and bottles of liquor had been stolen from the home. Investigators also obtained a video that captured a white male with a flashlight at the front door of the home around the time the burglary was believed to have happened. The homeowners told investigators they didn't know the man in the video. BCSO uploaded the video to their Facebook in an attempt to get help from the public. An anonymous tipster called in to say he/she believed the man was Willie Cothern, Jr. of Bluffton. The tipster added that Cothern had given his live-in girlfriend, Helen Rivera, some of the jewelry that he had stolen from the home.

Investigators visited a pawn shop in Bluffton to look for the jewelry. Employees informed them that Rivera had, in fact, pawned a gold ring for cash in the late-morning hours of Aug. 5, just hours after the burglary. Investigators contacted the homeowners and showed them a photo of the ring, which they positively identified. BCSO then questioned both suspects. Cothern admitted that he was the man captured in the video, but they both denied any involvement in the burglary. Deputies say their explanations were highly suspect. They weren't charged at that time, as investigators were waiting on the results of the DNA analysis on the collected evidence.

Earlier this week, the findings were issued and it was confirmed that the DNA of Willie Cothern Jr. matched the DNA found on evidence near where the burglar forcibly entered the home. The case was presented to a Beaufort County magistrate on Thursday. Warrants were issued for Cothern's arrest on charges of burglary in the first degree and petit larceny, and 45-year-old Helen Rivera's arrest for charges of receiving stolen goods and obtaining property by false pretenses.

Investigators found the two early Friday morning at their Bluffton home where they were arrested without incident. They were transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center and incarcerated.

Neither has received a bond hearing for their charges as of yet.

