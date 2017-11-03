Robert Pattinson attends SCAD Film Festival

The SCAD Savannah Film Festival is underway on Broughton Street in downtown Savannah.

All week long, we've brought you updates of the festivities and celebs who are in town for the event. Actor Robert Pattinson was among those on the red carpet, Friday night. He's receiving the Maverick Award.

The actor, who is best known for his role in the 'Twilight' series, is being recognized for his ability to evolve as an actor and go after the more challenging roles.

"You know, I'm just happy to keep doing this and working. I mean, that's what I've thought since I started acting. I'm just trying to do something to try to get better and try to get the next job, and hopefully I will be able to keep doing something that I love," Pattinson said.

The festival will wrap up Saturday with more film screenings, workshops, and panels.

