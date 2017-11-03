Red snapper mini-season opens

Recreational offshore anglers can catch and keep red snapper this weekend and next.

NOAA Fisheries announced recreational anglers can harvest red snapper in federal waters of the South Atlantic for two consecutive three-day weekends: Nov. 3-5 and Nov. 10-12.

Each angler is allowed one red snapper per day with no size restriction. The Georgia DNR is requesting help from anglers to collect data on the South Atlantic red snapper population. For more information, click here.

This is the first time since 2014 anglers have been allowed to keep red snapper caught in federal waters off the coasts of the Carolinas, Georgia and the east coast of Florida.

