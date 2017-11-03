'Pasta in the Park' held to benefit Lymphatic Malformation Research

A seven-year tradition of carbing up for a cause continued Friday afternoon and evening.

Janet and Joe Steffen of Savannah began Liam's Land - an organization for Lymphatic Malformation Research - after their son Liam was diagnosed. Runners have made it a tradition before the Rock 'N' Roll marathon, and the Steffens say they're going to continue feeding them in the foreseeable future.

The fresh ingredients for Pasta by the Park were provided by Local Farm-bag. They deliver fresh produce and meats in Chatham County.

"Well, I was a runner myself and I ran some marathons and so I also know that carb loading is so important. We wanted to make an event that was for the runners but also family fun," said Janet Steffen.

Thanks to events like these, to date, Liam's Land has raised around $100,000 for research grants to help find a cure for lymphatic malformation.

