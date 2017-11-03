City of Savannah prepping for Rock 'N' Roll Marathon

The 7th annual Rock ‘n’ Roll Savannah Marathon and Half Marathon will take over the streets of Savannah this weekend.

It's almost time for Savannah's Rock 'N' Roll Marathon, and runners are resting up for the big day.

Road closures have already begun, and hotels and restaurants are at full capacity.

"This is my first half-marathon and I'm excited. Sixty-one-years-old and 13.1 miles," said runner, Francine Lunn.

Savannah businesses are also ready for the rush. Eighteen-thousand runners and all of their supporters in town means a full house and big bucks.

"I'm super excited to be right in the heart of downtown Savannah, and being able to get the feel and energy of this town is really amazing," said Belford's Restaurant Manager, Laurie Cipriani.

Especially when a runner's first thought when crossing the finish line is...food.

"Afterwards, you're starving and you just want to eat something really good," Cipriani said.

Several hotel employees said runners booked rooms for this weekend as soon as they finished the race last year to ensure they would have a spot.

You can expect downtown to be a parking lot until race participants clear out on Sunday. Until then, it's water, rest, and making sure you're rocking and rolling in style.

"We'll be dressed in red, white, and blue and supporting America," said half-marathon runner, Joanne Devine. "That's our team. We've dressed in red, white, and blue for the past three years so we're going to do it again."

Good luck to all from WTOC!

