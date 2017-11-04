Saturday to bring sun, good temps for Rock 'n' Roll Marathon

High pressure will remain strong over the Coastal Empire and Low Country through early next week and a cold front will push through Wednesday into Thursday. Later in the week, high pressure will return.

Saturday will be sunny with highs in the mid-80s with north winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. In the evening, it will be mostly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows will be in the upper-50s with east winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs around 80. Northeast winds will be around 5 mph. Sunday night will be partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the upper-50s with northeast winds around 5 mph.

Monday will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the lower-80s with light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Monday night will be mostly clear with lows around 60.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with lows in the lower-60s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs will be in the upper-70s. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and lows in the lower-50s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs will be in the upper-60s. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with lows in the upper-40s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper-60s.

