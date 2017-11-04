Officer in stable condition following hit and run at 48th and Cedar Streets

A Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police officer was injured after being dragged by a vehicle that tried to drive past the barricade at 48th and Cedar Streets on Saturday.

25-year-old Dana Lewton was charged with failing to obey a police officer directing traffic, driving on a closed road, and hit & run.

Lewton was attempting to navigate through road closures to travel to a fast food restaurant on Bee Road around 8:30 a.m. She turned onto a portion of Washington Street that was closed to traffic due to the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon. Lewton ignored commands from Officer Corey Stevens when he asked her to turn around, and instead turned south onto Cedar Street into another closed off area. As another officer attempted to flag her down, Lewton returned to the area where Officer Stevens was. When her car slowed down, Stevens reached into the car. Lewton then fled, dragging Stevens in the process. Stevens sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers later found Lewton in her vehicle at Abercorn Street and DeRenne Avenue and took her into custody.

The Traffic Investigation Unit continues to investigate this incident.

#SCMPDalert Officer injured after dragged by vehicle that tried to drive past 49th/Cedar barricade. Nonlifetreatening injury. Driver located — SCMPD (@scmpd) November 4, 2017

EMT's responded to the scene quickly, arriving three minutes after the call went out.

SCMPD officials say that this incident was not a planned attack, but rather a case of the driver not listening to the officer's instructions.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.