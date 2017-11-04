Officer struck by car at 49th & Cedar, driver located - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Officer struck by car at 49th & Cedar, driver located

By Bradley Mullis, Digital
By Harley Strickland, Assistant News Specialist
A Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police officer was injured after being dragged by a vehicle that tried to drive past the barricade at 49th and Cedar Streets on Saturday.

The officer is reported to have non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle has been located. EMT's responded to the scene quickly, arriving three minutes after the call went out. 

SCMPD officials say that this incident was not a planned attack, but rather a case of the driver not listening to the officer's instructions. 

