A Hinesville woman was killed when a vehicle struck her while she was attempting to cross West Oglethorpe Highway, according to Hinesville Police Traffic Accident Investigator Richard Boucher.

The woman was in the crosswalk in front of Oglethorpe Square when a Chevy Tahoe struck her shortly before 7:30 a.m. The driver of the vehicle immediately stopped to wait on authorities.

