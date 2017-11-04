Cohen's Retreat hosts annual pop up shop

Lots of folks headed to Cohen's retreat in Savannah to check out their annual fall pop up shop.

The fun, family-friendly event showcased an array of diverse local artisans featuring specialty products, art, fashion, jewelry and more. There was also lots of food on hand and even Ice cream from Leopold's Ice cream shop. Local vendors say events like these are a great way for them to meet their customers instead of just communicating through their websites online.

"It's just a good community event for people who want to shop local or want to shop sustainable for them to do their Christmas shopping and birthday shopping and all of that stuff here in town," said Alex Forby, the owner of Daughters Handwoven.

More than 25 local artisans and retailers took part in the pop up event today.

