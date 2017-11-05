Tigers beat Delaware St., claim 2nd straight win

Savannah State is getting used to this winning feeling.

For the second straight week, the Tigers dominated their way to a MEAC victory. On Saturday, SSU got the best of Delaware State, 35-21, thanks to outstanding efforts in all three phases.

Freshman QB D'Vonn Gibbons led the Tigers with 126 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while throwing for 162 yards and a touchdown. The Tigers controlled the ball for nearly 38 minutes, while holding the Hornets without a third down conversion.

Gibbons started the scoring for the Tigers, ducking under the Hornet pass rush for a nine yard touchdown run to cap off a drive that ate up 6:31.The next SSU touchdown started with a botched snap. Gibbons retrieved the high shotgun snap before throwing to Cameron White for a 39 yard pass to make it 14-0 Tigers.

Delaware State cut the lead to 14-7 midway through the second quarter, but Savannah State took advantage of a Hornet special teams miscue to take a 21-7 advantage to intermission.

Forced to punt from deep in his own end zone, Hornet punter Fidel Romo-Martinez kicked the ball directly into the backside of a blocker, allowing SSU's Elijah Shah to pounce on the ball in the endzone for the score.

Freshman JaMichael Baldwin scored one touchdown on a kickoff return and set up another Tiger score with a second return. His 83-yard runback put SSU in positon to take a 28-14 lead on Gibbons' second rushing touchdown of the day.

Baldwin would put the game on ice with just over four minutes remaining, taking a kickoff 70 yards for the touchdown to make it 35-21 Tigers.

Savannah State improves to 2-7 overall with a 2-4 record in the MEAC. The Tigers hit the road to face North Carolina A&T next Saturday afternoon.