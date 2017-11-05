Fumbles, late TD cost Eagles first win

Winning college football games isn't easy, and the difference in a victory or a bitter loss can be just a few plays.

Georgia Southern knows that all too well right now. The Eagles fell to 0-8 on the season with a 21-17 loss to archrival Georgia State at Paulson Stadium Saturday.

A Conner Manning to Penny Hart touchdown connection with 2:31 remaining gave the Panthers their third straight win over the Eagles. It's a tough one to swallow for Georgia Southern, who feels like they should've won this one.

The Eagles lost three fumbles in the loss, leading to 14 State points.

"The biggest thing to take from it is we have hold on to the football," interim head coach Chad Lunsford said. "If we take care of the ball, we win the ballgame. The defense played really well. But when it comes down to it, if you put the ball on the ground, it's hard to win."

The first fumble came on the very first play from scrimmage. Myles Campbell picked up a first down on a swing pass, but the ball was punched out as he made his way up the sideline. State's Chandon Sullivan returned the loose ball 28 yards to give the Panthers a 7-0 lead 17 seconds into the game.

"I have to take responsibility for it," Campbell said. "Three turnovers today cost us, and I'm part of the blame for that."

The third fumble may have done the most damage however.

Leading 17-14 with under five minutes left, RB Wesley Fields' fumble was recovered by State's James Traylor at the Eagle 36 yard line. Manning found Hart for the go-ahead touchdown six plays later.

"We've got to finish. We have to keep them out of the end zone there," said senior LB Chris De La Rosa. "If they don't score, they don't win."

The Eagles had a chance for a game-winning drive, but a false start penalty with 15 seconds remaining forced Lunsford to take his final timeout to avoid the ten-second runoff. Werts was tackled in bounds at the Panther 17 yard line as time ran out.

GS falls to 0-8 on the season, and 0-4 in Sun Belt play. The Eagles are now on a short week, traveling to Appalachian State for another rivalry game this Thursday night.