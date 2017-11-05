Georgia Bulldogs move to 9-0

Georgia's first game after being named number one in the season's first College Football Playoff Rankings was a test.

But, just as they have all season, the Dogs passed and are now entering some elite company in Bulldog football history.

Introduced as the number 1 team in the land when they took the field, the Georgia Bulldogs didn't necessarily play like it, more outlasting South Carolina than overwhelming them. Nevertheless, a determined effort was enough for the Dogs to improve to 9-0 for the first time since the 1980 national championship season.

Unlike other slow starts that might have frustrated Georgia fans in the past, this one seemed less due to a lack of motivation than miscues, and a South Carolina team that was better than the 24-point spread for this game suggested.

But the Dogs were never in danger of losing, never trailed, and took another step to a possible playoff appearance with a 24-10 win.

"The kids continue to grind," said head coach Kirby Smart. "That was a grins-like, workmanlike win. That's a good football team. I really worried that our kids wouldn't respect or listen to us as coaches, but we watched the tape, we know, and they did."

SONY MICHEL, GEORGIA RUNNING BACK

"We practice this way," said Georgia Running Back, Sony Michael. "We have tight situations in practice, we practice these situations. So, when these situations happen, we're prepared for them."

About 40 minutes after the final play at Sanford Stadium, Kentucky completed a home loss to Ole Miss, making Georgia the 2017 SEC East champions. But even before that game went final, Kirby Smart said there would be no celebration on Saturday night, not with the next game at Auburn next week.

The starting time for Georgia-Auburn will be determines tomorrow. The game will be either a 3:30 or 7 o'clock start.

