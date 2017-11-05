Cold front to lower temperatures throughout the week

High pressure will linger over the region through the beginning of the week. A cold front will slide across the area Wednesday into Thursday. High pressure will then build over the Southeast late in the week.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog Sunday morning causing visibility to be one-quarter mile or less at times. Highs will be around 80 with northeast winds around 5 mph. It will be partly cloudy in the evening on Sunday, then becoming mostly cloudy. There will be areas of fog after midnight with lows around 60. North winds will be around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Monday there will be areas of fog in the morning. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s. There will be light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Monday night will be mostly clear. Lows will be around 60 with southwest winds around 5 mph.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s. There will be southwest winds around 5 mph. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with lows in the mid-60s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs will be in the lower 80s. Wednesday night will be cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows will be in the mid-50s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers along with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 60s accompanied by a 50 percent chance of rain. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows will be in the upper 40s.

Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Friday night will be mostly cloudy with lows around 50.

Saturday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

