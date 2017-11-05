Richard Gere receives Lifetime Achievement Award at Savannah Film Festival

The closing night of the 20th annual SCAD Savannah film festival happened Saturday night on Broughton street.

For eight days movie lovers flocked to downtown Savannah to see films, take part in workshops, and try to get a glance at the celebrities. Saturday actor Richard Gere walked the red carpet. Gere received the lifetime achievement award at the festival.

"This is my first time here in Savannah,” said Gere. “I got a tour of the school, I met the kids and we had a nice discussion, interaction. I'd love to come back here sometime when the cameras are not on me then I can just wander around."

The 2017 SCAD Savannah film festival wrapped up Saturday evening.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.