Richard Gere receives Lifetime Achievement Award at Savannah Film Festival

The closing night of the 20th annual SCAD Savannah film festival happened Saturday night on Broughton street. For eight days movie lovers flocked to downtown Savannah to see films, take part in workshops, and try to get a glance at the celebrities. Saturday actor Richard Gere walked the red carpet. Gere received the lifetime achievement award at the festival. "This is my first time here in Savannah,” said Gere. “I got a tour of the school, I met the kids and we had ...More >>
The closing night of the 20th annual SCAD Savannah film festival happened Saturday night on Broughton street. For eight days movie lovers flocked to downtown Savannah to see films, take part in workshops, and try to get a glance at the celebrities. Saturday actor Richard Gere walked the red carpet. Gere received the lifetime achievement award at the festival. "This is my first time here in Savannah,” said Gere. “I got a tour of the school, I met the kids and we had ...More >>
A cold front will slide across the area starting Wednesday into Thursday as high pressure builds over the Southeast late in the week.More >>
A cold front will slide across the area starting Wednesday into Thursday as high pressure builds over the Southeast late in the week.More >>
The woman was walking her dog when a man approached her and began punching her in the face. The man then told the woman his intention was to sexually assault her.More >>
The woman was walking her dog when a man approached her and began punching her in the face. The man then told the woman his intention was to sexually assault her.More >>
Thousands of runners hit the pavement in downtown Savannah for the 7th Rock 'n' Roll marathon Saturday morning.More >>
Thousands of runners hit the pavement in downtown Savannah for the 7th Rock 'n' Roll marathon Saturday morning.More >>
Winning college football games isn't easy, and the difference in a victory or a bitter loss can be just a few plays. Georgia Southern knows that all too well right now.More >>
Winning college football games isn't easy, and the difference in a victory or a bitter loss can be just a few plays. Georgia Southern knows that all too well right now.More >>