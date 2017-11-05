Officers investigate after dog burned in trash can

Officers from the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department were called Saturday around 1:15 a.m. to the 600 block of East Lathrop Avenue in reference to two trespassers.

The trespassers were possibly juveniles and were seen pulling a trash can around. When a security guard approached them, they ran off leaving the trash can full of smoke behind. Further investigation revealed a dog at the bottom of the can. Officers arrived, saw the trash can with smoke, and removed the dog from inside the can. The dog is estimated to be about six months old with visible burns on her body.

The puppy was taken to a local veterinary hospital where medical staff say she was treated for dehydration, melted plastic on her coat, and two superficial burns on her ears. After being treated with antibiotics, she is said to be much better. She is eating, drinking, and playing.

The animal's adoption status is unknown at this time.

For more information on Georgia's animal cruelty laws, click here.

If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020.

