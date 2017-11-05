Deputies ID man stabbed by mom of allegedly assaulted teen

Authorities have identified a man stabbed by a woman after her 13-year-old daughter told her he sexually assaulted her.More >>
Authorities have identified a man stabbed by a woman after her 13-year-old daughter told her he sexually assaulted her.More >>
When a security guard approached the two trespassers, they ran off leaving a trash can full of smoke behind. Further investigation revealed a dog at the bottom of the can.More >>
When a security guard approached the two trespassers, they ran off leaving a trash can full of smoke behind. Further investigation revealed a dog at the bottom of the can.More >>
The closing night of the 20th annual SCAD Savannah film festival happened Saturday night on Broughton street. For eight days movie lovers flocked to downtown Savannah to see films, take part in workshops, and try to get a glance at the celebrities. Saturday actor Richard Gere walked the red carpet. Gere received the lifetime achievement award at the festival. "This is my first time here in Savannah,” said Gere. “I got a tour of the school, I met the kids and we had ...More >>
The closing night of the 20th annual SCAD Savannah film festival happened Saturday night on Broughton street. For eight days movie lovers flocked to downtown Savannah to see films, take part in workshops, and try to get a glance at the celebrities. Saturday actor Richard Gere walked the red carpet. Gere received the lifetime achievement award at the festival. "This is my first time here in Savannah,” said Gere. “I got a tour of the school, I met the kids and we had ...More >>
A cold front will slide across the area starting Wednesday into Thursday as high pressure builds over the Southeast late in the week.More >>
A cold front will slide across the area starting Wednesday into Thursday as high pressure builds over the Southeast late in the week.More >>
The woman was walking her dog when a man approached her and began punching her in the face. The man then told the woman his intention was to sexually assault her.More >>
The woman was walking her dog when a man approached her and began punching her in the face. The man then told the woman his intention was to sexually assault her.More >>