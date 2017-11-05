First Alert Forecast: Risk of fog continues, wet weather possible later in the week

A warm, occasionally foggy, weather pattern continues across our region for the next few days leading up to our next chance of wet weather.

Dense fog will redevelop later Sunday evening; expanding inland overnight. Areas of very low visibility will last through Monday morning’s commute. Dense Fog Advisories may end up being issued once fog develops. Check in with Meteorologist Dave Turley on The News at Daybreak for the latest conditions before you head out the door.

Fog, low clouds will lift and eventually dissipate by late morning or early afternoon.

A similar forecast returns Tuesday before rain chances reach likely thresholds Wednesday and Thursday.

A cold front will approach our area and stall out as waves of energy to move overhead. This setup will produce multiple opportunities for showers and a few thunderstorms. The greatest chance of rain appears to occur Thursday.

Exact rainfall accumulations are uncertain as of this forecast, but much of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry stands a chance of receiving between .50” and 1.00”.

A gradual cooling trend will accompany this pattern change heading into next weekend.

