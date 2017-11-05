Friends and family hold vigil following Hampton County girl's death

Friends and family are gathering on Sunday evening to remember a girl who took her own life after being the victim of bullying.More >>
Friends and family are gathering on Sunday evening to remember a girl who took her own life after being the victim of bullying.More >>
A warm, occasionally foggy, weather pattern continues across our region for the next few days leading up to our next chance of wet weather. Dense fog will redevelop later this evening; expanding inland overnight. Areas of very low visibility will last through Monday morning’s commute. Dense Fog Advisories may end up being issued once fog develops. Check in with Meteorologist Dave Turley on The News at Daybreak for the latest conditions before you head out the door. Fog, low cl...More >>
A warm, occasionally foggy, weather pattern continues across our region for the next few days leading up to our next chance of wet weather. Dense fog will redevelop later this evening; expanding inland overnight. Areas of very low visibility will last through Monday morning’s commute. Dense Fog Advisories may end up being issued once fog develops. Check in with Meteorologist Dave Turley on The News at Daybreak for the latest conditions before you head out the door. Fog, low cl...More >>
Authorities have identified a man stabbed by a woman after her 13-year-old daughter told her he sexually assaulted her.More >>
Authorities have identified a man stabbed by a woman after her 13-year-old daughter told her he sexually assaulted her.More >>
When a security guard approached the two trespassers, they ran off leaving a trash can full of smoke behind. Further investigation revealed a dog at the bottom of the can.More >>
When a security guard approached the two trespassers, they ran off leaving a trash can full of smoke behind. Further investigation revealed a dog at the bottom of the can.More >>
The closing night of the 20th annual SCAD Savannah film festival happened Saturday night on Broughton street. For eight days movie lovers flocked to downtown Savannah to see films, take part in workshops, and try to get a glance at the celebrities. Saturday actor Richard Gere walked the red carpet. Gere received the lifetime achievement award at the festival. "This is my first time here in Savannah,” said Gere. “I got a tour of the school, I met the kids and we had ...More >>
The closing night of the 20th annual SCAD Savannah film festival happened Saturday night on Broughton street. For eight days movie lovers flocked to downtown Savannah to see films, take part in workshops, and try to get a glance at the celebrities. Saturday actor Richard Gere walked the red carpet. Gere received the lifetime achievement award at the festival. "This is my first time here in Savannah,” said Gere. “I got a tour of the school, I met the kids and we had ...More >>