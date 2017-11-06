Metro police investigate reported shooting in 1100 block area of E 55th Street

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department sent out a tweet around midnight of a person reporting a shooting in the 1100 block of East 55th Street area.

#SCMPDalert Metro in 1100 bl of 55th St area after person reports non life threatening shooting injury. Original location not determined pic.twitter.com/SiAoaULxpm — SCMPD (@scmpd) November 6, 2017

No other details have been released at this time.

We'll keep you updated as new developments come in.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.