Auto shipping at Georgia port gets a big boost from Honda

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) - The agency running Georgia's seaports says automobile shipments have gotten a big boost from Honda.

The Georgia Ports Authority said in a news release that Honda nearly tripled the number of autos it shipped through the Port of Brunswick during the 2017 fiscal year.

Out of 607,000 automobiles and heavy machinery units imported or exported through Brunswick, a total of 47,000 were Honda vehicles.

Port officials said that's an increase of 34,700 vehicles - or 267 percent - over Honda's use of the Brunswick port during the previous year.

Georgia Ports Authority executive director Griff Lynch said recently the agency expanded capacity for auto processing in Brunswick by 50 percent in fiscal 2017, which ended June 30. Vehicle processing spaces grew from 60,000 spaces to 90,000.

