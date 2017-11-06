Georgia peach growers hope cold winter brings fruitful crop

The Municipal and Special Elections will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Several local areas are holding mayoral races, including Statesboro, Port Wentworth, Thunderbolt and Rincon.More >>
A man Bacon County Sheriff's deputies say was seen running from a burning home is now charged with arson.More >>
A Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police officer was injured after being dragged by a vehicle that tried to drive past a barricade for the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon on Saturday.More >>
Several members of the Mother Emanuel AME Church community sent prayers to those affected by the church shooting outside San Antonio, Texas on Sunday.More >>
The Open Enrollment process started on Nov. 1 and will end on Dec. 15, so now is the time to select your insurance plans for 2018.More >>
