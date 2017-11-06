Open Enrollment events underway throughout Georgia

Now is the time to select your insurance plans for 2018.

The Open Enrollment process started on Nov. 1 and will end on Dec. 15.

Most people that are eligible to sign up for insurance through their employers generally tend to do just that. However, if you do not have that option, you will need to start the process of signing up through the Affordable Healthcare website by Dec. 15.

If you live in Chatham County and would like to speak with someone in person about signing up, there will be a free Open Enrollment assistance event held at the Bull Street Library (2002 Bull St, Savannah) on Tuesday, Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

To search other Open Enrollment events in Georgia by county, click here.

To enroll now for 2018 coverage, click here.

