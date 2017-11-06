Man seen running from burning home in Alma charged with arson - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Reginald Smith (Source: Alma Police Department) Reginald Smith (Source: Alma Police Department)
ALMA, GA (WTOC) -

A man Bacon County Sheriff's deputies say was seen running from a burning home is now charged with arson.

Deputies say several people saw 33-year-old Reginald Smith, of Alma, running away from a building on East 14th Street Sunday afternoon.

Deputies found Smith not far from the scene with clothes fitting witness descriptions, with a stolen assault rifle in his possession.

Authorities say Smith now faces several more charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft by receiving stolen property, and burglary.

