ELECTION DAY: Polls now open across Georgia

See the results for all the Georgia and South Carolina municipal election races.

A political newcomer is trying to unseat the two-term incumbent in Tuesday’s mayoral election in Walterboro.

Here is a list of the races voters will decide on Tuesday, county by county.

THE LIST: Voters to decide races across the Lowcountry Tuesday

The Municipal and Special Elections will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Several local areas are holding mayoral races, including Statesboro. Among the candidates are Jonathan McCollar, John Grotheer and Jan Moore.

Moore won the seat four years ago in a runoff with McCollar. Moore considers combating crime with a more-funded police department to be a major issue.

“Our citizens' number one concern is safety. They think our police department does a great job, but they're concerned about crime like everybody else is concerned about crime,” says Statesboro Mayor Jan Moore.

Meanwhile, McCollar says the city must do more to combat poverty. Grotheer brings his business experience to the table after working 20 years as a financial officer and administrator.

In Port Wentworth, Tim Holbrook and Gary Norton are seeking to become the city's next mayor. The current mayor, Glenn Jones, decided not to seek re-election.

Three candidates are in the running for the race to become Thunderbolt's mayor. Beth E. Goette is looking for another term. She is being challenged by Shawn M. Elmore and Anna Maria Thomas.

In Rincon, Incumbent Mayor Ken Lee is only facing one challenger. Lee is going up against Christi Ricker.

In the Lowcountry, Jerry Cook is seeking another term as Yemassee's mayor. Cook is running against Michelle Bay-Hagan and Chuck Simmons.

Voters will also head to the polls Tuesday to elect city and town council members in Metter, Yemassee, Stillmore, Twin City, and Sylvania.

In Bryan County, residents will also decide on the special purpose local option sales tax. If approved, it could add more the $33 million to the county's cap fund, which is often used for capital improvement projects around the county. The money raised would be split between the county, Richmond Hill and Pembroke.

Other counties voting on a penny sales tax are Bulloch, Long, Jeff Davis, Wayne and Tattnall counties.

And voters in several counties will decide on alcohol sales in their areas. Residents in Reidsville, Lyons and Uvalda will vote on Sunday sales by the drink on Tuesday. Meanwhile, elections for retail Sunday alcohol package sales will take place in Reidsville and Lyons counties.

In Tybee Island, there is a lot of candidates seeking a seat on city council. The eight candidates running are John Branigin, Jackson Scott Butler, Walter Freeman, Monty Parks, Julia Pearce, Jenny Rutherford, Joseph Patrick Sheffield and Dale Williams. Tybee City Council has a total of six members, and three seats are currently up for grabs.

The polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To find your polling location, click here.

Here's your Election Day Forecast:

