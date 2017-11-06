Several local areas holding mayoral races in Tuesday's election

The Municipal and Special Elections will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Several local areas are holding mayoral races, including Statesboro. Among the candidates are Jonathan McCollar, John Grotheer and Jan Moore.

Moore won the seat four years ago in a runoff with McCollar. Moore considers combating crime with a more-funded police department to be a major issue.

“Our citizens' number one concern is safety. They think our police department does a great job, but they're concerned about crime like everybody else is concerned about crime,” says Statesboro Mayor Jan Moore.

Meanwhile, McCollar says the city must do more to combat poverty. Grotheer brings his business experience to the table after working 20 years as a financial officer and administrator.

In Port Wentworth, Tim Holbrook and Gary Norton are seeking to become the city's next mayor. The current mayor, Glenn Jones, decided not to seek re-election.

Three candidates are in the running for the race to become Thunderbolt's mayor. Beth E. Goette is looking for another term. She is being challenged by Shawn M. Elmore and Anna Maria Thomas.

And in Rincon, Incumbent Mayor Ken Lee is only facing one challenger. Lee is going up against Christi Ricker.

