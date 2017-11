Bloomingdale Police and Bloomingdale Fire responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 16 East at exit 152 Monday morning.

A Bloomingdale police officer at the scene tells us the single-vehicle crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. when a vehicle traveling eastbound went off the road, struck a tree stump and rolled over onto its top, coming to rest in the center median.

No injuries were reported. Police say the driver went to the hospital just to be checked out.

The wreck did not affect traffic. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.