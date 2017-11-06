Westbound lanes of I-16 back open near MM 113 in Bulloch County - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Westbound lanes of I-16 back open near MM 113 in Bulloch County after crash involving semi

BULLOCH CO., GA (WTOC) -

A semi-truck jackknifed on I-16 near mile marker 113, just east of Hwy 301, in Bulloch County Monday morning.

All westbound lanes in the area were closed for a couple of hours due to the crash. All lanes have since reopened to traffic. 

No injuries were reported.

