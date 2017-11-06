Westbound lanes of I-16 back open near MM 113 in Bulloch County after crash involving semi

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

A semi-truck jackknifed on I-16 near mile marker 113, just east of Hwy 301, in Bulloch County Monday morning.

All westbound lanes in the area were closed for a couple of hours due to the crash. All lanes have since reopened to traffic.

No injuries were reported.

