Annual Savannah Food & Wine Festival set to kick off downtown

The 5th annual Savannah Food and Wine Festival is happening this week.

The popular event is back and it’s bigger than ever, offering all kinds of activities. Attendees will get the chance to taste hundreds of wines, spirits, beer and food from Savannah-area restaurants.

The festival runs Nov. 7-12. Tickets are limited for some events, and some events have already sold out. The signature event, Taste of Savannah, will be Saturday at the Georgia State Railroad Museum from 1 to 4:30 p.m. The following is a layout for the 2017 Taste of Savannah event:

For full festival details and for tickets, click here.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.