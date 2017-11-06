Annual Savannah Food & Wine Festival set to kick off downtown

The 2017 Savannah Food and Wine Festival will take place Nov. 7-12.More >>
Bloomingdale Police and Bloomingdale Fire responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 16 East at exit 152 Monday morning.More >>
The Municipal and Special Elections will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Several local areas are holding mayoral races, including Statesboro, Port Wentworth, Thunderbolt and Rincon.More >>
A man Bacon County Sheriff's deputies say was seen running from a burning home is now charged with arson.More >>
A Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police officer was injured after being dragged by a vehicle that tried to drive past a barricade for the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon on Saturday.More >>
