New coach makes cross-country journey to lead the Savannah Bananas

The Savannah Bananas have announced the new head coach for the 2018 season.

Tyler Gillum was announced Monday and will be leading the Bananas in the upcoming season. Gillum is currently the assistant coach at South Mountain Community College in Phoenix, AZ.

He was also recommended by former Bananas coach, Sean West, according to a release from the team.

“I am extremely humbled and excited to be the next head coach of the Savannah Bananas,” Gillum said in a statement.

Gillum began working in summer collegiate baseball with the Shore Eagles in 2012 in the Myrtle Beach Summer Collegiate Baseball League. He also spent three seasons with as an assistant coach for the Brazos Valley Bombers in the Texas Collegiate League. During his time, the Bombers won three TCL titles.

Gillum will be on Facebook Live with the Bananas to answer fan questions on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.