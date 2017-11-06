Feed the Hungry announces 2017 Holiday Dinner schedule

Feed the Hungry Inc. has announced its 2017 Holiday Dinner schedule.

This year, they are expanding their mission to eradicate hunger and poverty during holiday season to include Darien and Statesboro. Their focus is to feed an estimated 50,000 of the working poor.

The event will feature a delicious holiday meal, the signature Feed the Hungry Farmer's Market with fresh produce, The Kids Corner (a separate menu meal for youth K-6th grade, The Empowerment Zone which offers free health screenings, job opportunities, free haircuts and live entertainment.

The following is a list of 2017 FTH Holiday Dinners:

Nov. 17th - Darien YMCA - 4 p.m.

Nov. 18th - Statesboro YMCA - 5 p.m.

Nov. 19th - Brunswick, Ga. YMCA - 5 p.m.

Nov. 20th - Pembroke Senior Citizens Center - 12 noon

Nov. 20th - Rincon YMCA - 5 p.m.

Nov. 22nd - John S. Delaware Center - 4 p.m.

__________________________________________

Dec. 17th - Darien YMCA - 4 p.m.

Dec. 18th - Hinesville Y MCA - 5 p.m.

Dec. 19th - Brunswick YMCA - 4 p.m.

Dec. 20th - Rincon YMCA - 5 p.m.

Dec. 21st - Pooler YMCA - 5 p.m.

Dec. 22nd - Statesboro YMCA - 5 p.m.

Dec 23rd - Savannah's National Guard Armory - 4 p.m.

Since 2009, FTH has served over 789,000 meals in 15 cities.

To volunteer or make a donation for this upcoming event contact: 912.436.7380 or visit www.savannahfeedthehungry.net.

