Chatham Co. commissioner says he was left ‘in the dark’ over police chief hire

The new Chatham County Police Department has a police chief.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Jeff Hadley announced Monday that he accepted the position in Chatham County via a news release in Kalamazoo, MI. There has been no official word from Chatham County.

A Chatham County official said the county will make an announcement on Tuesday, but County Commissioner Dean Kicklighter wrote on Facebook that he was unaware of the hiring before Monday afternoon when media reported it.

"Once again something major has happened in the county government, and I had no idea anything took place until I heard from the media," he wrote.

Chairman Al Scott said in a previous interview a new department was required because Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher wasn't qualified for the chief's position.

"The qualification to be sheriff is pretty minimum. And what we want in a chief of police is going to be a lot more qualification, a lot more experience, and training,” Scott said.

Scott also said if the voters had known Sheriff Wilcher was going to be chief, the results of the sheriff's race would likely have been different.

Also, the county's decision to create its own police department doesn't exactly follow Georgia Code as we read it. According to Georgia Code section 36-8, “If the agency will be a county police department, the agency must be approved by the voters... otherwise, a county police force shall not be created.”

The Chatham County chairman, attorney, and manager did not notify the board of elections and did not even notify the entire commission of its intent.

In an example of previous transparent procedures, in September of 2014, the City of Savannah held highly-publicized forums when the list of possible police chiefs was narrowed to a half dozen.

In the release, it is stated that Chief Hadley’s last day in Kalamazoo will be Nov. 22.

Hadley has worked with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety for nine years. He came to that department in June of 2008.

Before that, Hadley worked with the Fort Wayne, Indiana police department. He was there for 14 years from 1994 to 2008.

His first law enforcement position was with the Cape Coral, FL Police department. He was there for about two years.

Hadley received both his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Indiana Wesleyan University. A private, evangelical Christian university in Marion, Indiana. Both his degrees are in Management.

