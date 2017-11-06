Chatham County commissioner says he was left 'in the dark' over police chief hire

Commissioner Dean Kicklighter says the chairman did not inform him of a new police chief hire. (Source: Chatham County)

The new Chatham County Police Department has a police chief.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Jeff Hadley announced Monday that he accepted the position in Chatham County via a news release in Kalamazoo, MI. There has been no official word from Chatham County.

A Chatham County official said the county will make an announcement on Tuesday, but County Commissioner Dean Kicklighter wrote on Facebook that he was unaware of the hiring before Monday afternoon when media reported it.

"Once again something major has happened in the county government, and I had no idea anything took place until I heard from the media," he wrote.

In the release, it is stated that Chief Hadley’s last day in Kalamazoo will be Nov. 22.Hadley has worked with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety for nine years.

