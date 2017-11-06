Chatham County commissioner says he was left in dark over police chief hire

The position of chief for the new Chatham County Police Department has been filled.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the shooting of a woman outside an E. 56th Street home Sunday night.More >>
Feed the Hungry Inc. has announced its 2017 Holiday Dinner schedule. This year, they are expanding to include Darien and Statesboro.More >>
The 2017 Savannah Food and Wine Festival will take place Nov. 7-12.More >>
Bloomingdale Police and Bloomingdale Fire responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 16 East at exit 152 Monday morning.More >>
