Swainsboro PD makes largest pot seizure in agency history

The Swainsboro Police Department responded to reports of a domestic dispute on McCloud Bridge Road Friday morning, and left with over 121 pounds of marijuana.

Officers responded to the home around 9:45 a.m. They were informed by 911 dispatch that weapons were possibly involved in the dispute, based on information from a witness. Police tried to make contact with the residents, and witnesses told them those involved had gone back inside the home. After several minutes of no contact from anyone inside, an officer saw a male subject walking out of the back of the house and quickly placed him in custody.

The back door of the apartment was left open and officers yelled inside for the female who was seen by witnesses entering the apartment during the dispute. After several attempts with no answer, police went inside, anticipating that she had possibly been hurt or worse, and needed attention. They found her inside a bedroom and arrested her. During the process of finding her, they found a large sum of marijuana inside a closet area.

The marijuana was removed following the execution of a search warrant. The total weight was 121.9 pounds. The amount has a street value of $145,800.00

The seizure by the Suppression Unit is the largest single bust in the agency's history, surpassing 85 pounds seized in the 90s by Swainsboro PD.

Thirty-five-year-old Jamie Carlton and 34-year-old Erecka Roundtree, both of McCloud Bridge Road, were arrested and charged with trafficking controlled substance, possession of cocaine, possession of drug-related objects, and forgery in the first degree.

The case remains under investigation by Swainsboro PD.

