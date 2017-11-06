Good News: Pop-up shop for local artisans

Savannah shoppers had a chance to visit dozens of vendors in one spot this past weekend at an event that helped bring exposure to local artists and merchants.

For Alex Forby, Saturday was a social opportunity as well as a sales opportunity.

"I'm very much a people person and very much an extrovert,’’ said Forby. “So, I love being able to talk to my customers as they're shopping for my products.’’

The local designer was selling her hand-woven items at the Cohen's Retreat pop-up shop for local artisans and retailers, an event that gave independent businesses a place to sell their goods, and shoppers a chance to find them.

"I definitely shop local, and we think it's a great cause,’’ said Susan Hargroder, who was shopping with her daughter, Lydia. “It’s great for the local artists; very supportive.’’

Local makers of jewelry and clothing and home goods who don't have a storefront had a day at Cohen's to display their items and spread the word about their businesses.

"Because it's all hand woven, the tactile nature of my work is very important to my products,’’ said Forby. “I love when people can touch items and touch my scarves and handle the clutches and look at the tea towels and kitchen towels and really see how they're made and what they feel like. Fairs like this really cultivate Savannah's art scene and it helps support us local makers.’’

And given the timing of this pop-up, those who popped in were able to benefit as well.

"It's just a good community event for people who want to shop local or shop sustainable,’’ said Forby. “It’s a chance for them to do their Christmas shopping and birthday shopping and all of that stuff here in town.’’

