Metro looking for woman wanted for terroristic acts, threats

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police need the public's help to find a 32-year-old woman wanted on charges of theft by taking and terroristic acts and threats.

Police say around 4:45 p.m. on Nov. 4, Andrea Janhrette attacked an acquaintance with her keys outside Family Dollar on Skidaway Road. While leaving the area, she pulled a firearm and made verbal threats toward the victim. Police say she made additional threats toward the victim on social media.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the SCMPD tip line at 912.525.3124. Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

