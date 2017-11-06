Breast cancer survivor stresses importance of mammograms

All month long, WTOC's Cyreia Sandlin has been campaigning hard for Susan G. Komen of Coastal Georgia as a member of their Big Wig Class of 2017.

She's raised thousands of dollars for breast cancer preventative services for women in our community who need them. While breast cancer is a terrifying and deadly disease, it is treatable if you catch it in time. Cyreia spoke to a doctor and a woman currently undergoing chemotherapy to find out why it's so crucial to get your annual mammogram.

Yvetta Lee knows the importance of regular doctor visits. She started getting her annual mammograms at the age of 40. Then, last year, while getting her mammogram, her OBGYN found a lump.

"It was fortunate that it was found during my annual appointment," Lee said.

Lee's doctor wasted no time. Lee immediately went to see Dr. Burak, and after a few more screenings, she got the news no woman ever wants to hear. She had breast cancer.

"You really don't think about it. Cancer doesn't discriminate. It doesn't discriminate at all," she said.

Believe it or not, she's one of the lucky ones. Dr. Burak is an experienced breast surgeon who says early detection saves lives.

"Most cancers we find, there is no family history of breast cancer. It's so common and no symptoms, so it's important to get mammograms every year. It's important that anything that can be found early is detected early," said Dr. William Burak, Memorial University Medical Center.

Unfortunately, there are too many myths and misconceptions out there about who needs to get a regular mammogram.

"We see women in their 60s who got mammograms at early ages and neglected to get one because they say they have no family history or never found a lump," Dr. Burak said.

Right now, Lee is undergoing chemotherapy. She has one message for any woman over 40 who feels like she doesn't need to get a mammogram: "It can save your life."

