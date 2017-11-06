Puppy recovering after being burned in trash can

When a security guard approached the two trespassers, they ran off leaving a trash can full of smoke behind. Further investigation revealed a dog at the bottom of the can.

Early Saturday morning, Metro Police made a disturbing find when they rescued a puppy from the bottom of a smoking trash can.

Officers rushed the dog to an emergency vet clinic. The staff says she's 8-10 months old, and being a puppy, she rebounded fast. She had plastic from the trash can melted into her fur, along with some skin and fur burns. Doctors also treated her for smoke inhalation. Now, they say the burns are healing nicely and she is on antibiotics and pain medicine. They're calling her 'Phoenix.'

Dr. Kari Jenkins has worked in emergency care and shelters but says seeing an animal that's been intentionally hurt is especially hard.

"It's extremely upsetting, especially when it's intentional. I mean, we see burn cases where it's house fires, things like that, so we're used to treating them, but anytime there's an intentional involvement, it actually gets you extremely angry," Dr. Jenkins said. "A lot of times, these cases, the people aren't found because people aren't coming forward. Unfortunately, people who are able to do these things to animals a lot of times will even brag about it or shoot videos, or other people will hear about it, so we really need the community to kind of reach out if they or people in the area at the time this happened or know of some kids talking about something that they heard, or someone they may have seen, coming forward with that information is extremely important."

Dr. Jenkins says Georgia's animal cruelty laws have recently gotten stronger, but cases aren't often solved without the public's help. if you know anything about the two people who were seen pulling the trashcan, or this case, contact police.

